Software Engineer Electrocuted, Father Injured in Yadadri-Bhongir

Nalgonda: A 26-year-old software engineer was electrocuted, and his father sustained injuries at Lingarajupally in Athmakur (M) mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Bushi Ganesh, an employee of a Bengaluru-based IT firm, who had been working from home.

According to police reports, Ganesh received an electric shock while removing iron pipes installed at his house for cement plastering work. One of the pipes accidentally came into contact with a live electrical wire whose insulation was damaged, conducting electricity through the metal.

Ganesh and his father Narsimha, who were both handling the pipes, suffered electric shocks. Ganesh succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a hospital in Bhongir, while Narsimha is undergoing treatment and is said to be in a stable condition.