Society to Save Rocks Launches Exhibition

Hyderabad:The Society to Save Rocks launched a rock art exhibition, ‘Sentinels of Hyderabad’ at the State Art Gallery in Madhapur. The exhibition will remain open to the public on Sunday. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Society to Save Rocks.

The exhibition was held to celebrate the third International Geodiversity Day, and was inaugurated by HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath.

Aligned with Unesco's theme, ‘Conserving the Past, Sustaining the Future,’ the exhibition featured paintings by artist Shaun Heffernan and his students, depicting Hyderabad's iconic rock formations.

Commissioner Ranganath stressed the importance of protecting Hyderabad's unique rock formations and suggested working with the Society to Save Rocks to explore providing formal protections, including legal measures and stricter enforcement, to safeguard these geological landmarks.