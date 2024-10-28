Social Service Marks Ponguleti’s Birthday

Khammam: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy celebrated his birthday on Monday with a series of social service activities in Khammam and Kusumanchi. Events included cutting a cake, fireworks, blood donation camps, health camps, and fruit distribution to in-patients at the Government Hospital in Khammam.

PSR Youth organised a programme to provide food at Jeevana Sandhya and Annam Foundation old age homes, as well as in Bonakal and Mudigonda. Blood donation drives were held in Ramannapet, Danavaigudem, and Warangal crossroads. Additionally, clothes were distributed to the elderly and books to students in Narayanpur, Kallur mandal. The PSR Charitable Trust also hosted a state-level kabaddi tournament at Prakasham Stadium in Kothagudem.

As the minister prepares to visit Khammam on Tuesday, he requested followers and Congress leaders to refrain from bringing bouquets, shawls, or gifts, focusing instead on celebrating through service.