Social mediation holds the key to harmony: Justice Sujoy Paul

Warangal: Acting Chief Justice Justice Sujoy Paul of the Telangana High Court emphasised the importance of resolving societal disputes through social mediation.

Addressing the gathering during the National Lok Adalat and social mediation programme at Kaloji Kalakshetram in Hanamkonda on Saturday, he opined that conflicts and contradictions between groups could be resolved early on through mediation that can help save both time and resources while duly promoting peace and harmony in society.

Justice Paul called for a return to the practice of seeking counsel from community elders to settle disputes instead of resorting to courts or police stations for minor issues. He referred to the success of social mediation in Madhya Pradesh and suggested that Telangana should adopt similar methods for resolving conflicts.

He was hopeful that community mediation centres would be established across every district and village. This, he said, could be staffed by trained community leaders, who are capable of resolving disputes impartially and legally.

The event featured insights into how community mediation can be implemented effectively, ensuring that mediators remain unbiased and free from external pressures.

The event, organised by legal service organisations of Hanamkonda and Warangal districts, was graced by Justice K. Lakshman, prominent judicial officers, district collectors, senior police officials and leaders from various social organisations.