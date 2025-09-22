Social Media Posts Hit Out at H-1B Holders

Hyderabad: Social media platforms were flooded with critical comments against Indian H-1B holders. Posts on Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other platforms reflected anger, sarcasm, and fear.

On Reddit’s r/AskIndia, one user wrote, “Finally, the brain drain will stop.” Another commented, “It’s hilarious that Indians who scammed their way into the H-1B programme thought the loophole would last forever.” A third user remarked, “The smart ones leave the country, true… people are going to migrate to other countries if not the USA.”

Meanwhile, on X, some posts turned openly hostile. Several users mocked the behaviour of Indians in the US, with one writing: “It will not reverse the brain drain bro… it will bring all those brainless people back to India!”

Memes also circulated widely, poking fun at the chaotic rush to return to the US before the rule’s deadline and portraying H-1B holders as naive or desperate.

These comments have upset Indian students, H-1B holders, and aspirants, who said, “Instead of supporting us and standing with us, our own people have turned to attack and mock us.”