Social Media Claims on Expired Medicines at Rasoolpura BDK, UPHC Found False

Hyderabad: Health officials have refuted social media allegations claiming that expired medicines were issued to a patient at the Basti Dawakhana and Urban Primary Health Centre at Rasoolpura.

According to the inquiry, a 60-year-old patient, Afia Begum, visited the clinic on October 21 with complaints of fever and cough. The staff prescribed Aceclofenac and Amoxicillin, while Mefenamic Acid, mentioned in the viral post, was neither prescribed nor dispensed at the facility.

Dr K. Mounika, medical officer at UPHC Rasoolpura, clarified that Mefenamic Acid tablets available at the clinic were of Batch No. G240122, manufactured in August 2024 with an expiry date of July 2026. All stock records and issue registers were verified, confirming no expired medicines were found on the premises.

Officials suggested that since the patient is a regular visitor, medicines might have been issued during previous visits, not during the latest one. The inspection committee, led by Dr Sai Baba, Deputy DMHO and Dr J Sreekala, Programme Officer, Basti Dawakhana, reaffirmed that no expired or unfit drugs are in use at either Rasoolpura UPHC or BDK.

Authorities urged the public not to believe unverified information on social media that may undermine trust in public healthcare institutions.