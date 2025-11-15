Social Media Applauds Naveen Win in JH Bypoll

Hyderabad: Social media platforms were flooded with praise on Friday as Congress candidate Naveen Yadav secured a resounding victory in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, winning with about 25,000 votes. Leaders, party cadres and citizens celebrated the outcome as an endorsement of the Congress government’s development agenda.

Videos circulated widely showing the returning officer handing over the election certificate to Naveen Yadav, formally confirming him as the newly elected MLA from Jubilee Hills. Leaders across parties and public figures posted congratulatory messages on the win.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy thanked voters for giving the Congress an overwhelming mandate. He said the result proved that when the party—from PCC leadership to booth-level workers—works unitedly, no force can stop its progress. He added that the victory further strengthens the government’s responsibility toward Hyderabad’s growth and the welfare of the poor.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the result reflects voters’ faith in administrative reforms and fast-paced development. Calling the win historic, he said people had supported a leader who rose from a humble background and dedicated himself to public welfare.

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy thanked Jubilee Hills voters, particularly those from the Rahmathnagar division, for giving the Congress a decisive majority. He expressed gratitude to film industry workers as well. “Despite facing several allegations, Naveen Yadav stood strong and achieved a massive victory. These results show the Congress government will continue for the next decade,” he said.

AIMIM corporator Mohammed Naseeruddin said the party’s consistent support and coordinated efforts contributed to the Congress victory in the constituency. Several leaders, including minister Konda Surekha, extended their congratulations, describing the by-election verdict as a reaffirmation of people’s trust in the Congress government.