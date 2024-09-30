Social Media Accounts Booked for Posts Targeting CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad:Police have booked the handlers of certain social media accounts for circulating videos with derogatory comments against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The police were acting on a complaint by Congress worker Bakka Sai Kumar, who identified @Gowtham_Goud on X, Facbook ID: Gowtham Pothagoni, and YouTube channels OK TV and News Line Telugu.

Sai Kumar said such posts had the potential to create political tensions and enmity between groups and also promote disharmony among the public and which may lead to law and order problems in society. “They are spreading unnecessary rumours which are misleading the public due to which peace and tranquility may be disturbed,” he stated.



The videos were said to be related to the recent HYDRAA demolitions. The complainant added links to the tweets and YouTube channel and the police booked a case under the IT Act.