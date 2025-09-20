Social Boycott of Gouda Families Ends in Talla Rampur

Nizamabad: The social boycott of Gouda families in Talla Rampur village of Ergatla mandal came to an end on Saturday. Elders of the Village Development Committee (VDC) and the Gouda community agreed to work together without differences. They also resolved to stop posting on social media or making phone calls related to the boycott. Since the issue was sensitive, elected representatives and political leaders stayed away, while police, revenue officials, and village elders took the initiative to settle the dispute.

The conflict arose over toddy sales, a tradition in Talla Rampur for decades. The Gouda community pays the VDC Rs 1.38 lakh annually for toddy sales. However, disputes began when the VDC allegedly directed Gouda members to personally tap toddy trees rather than engage outsiders. When some resisted, VDC members restricted toddy tapping in their agricultural lands, leading to tensions.

There are 46 Gouda families in the village. Their refusal to employ outsiders widened the gap with the VDC, eventually resulting in a social boycott. Police forces were deployed in the village, and prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were in effect from September 15 to 21. While some forces were withdrawn on Saturday, others remain to maintain peace.

Following mediation, both groups met and agreed to end hostilities. A villager, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that to avoid further controversy, residents had decided against using social media or the press to escalate the matter. He alleged that a few members had earlier defamed the village by spreading spurious toddy and boycott publicity.

Ergatla police sub-inspector Padala Rajeshwar confirmed that the situation is now under control. Two platoons of police continue to be stationed in Talla Rampur to prevent further tensions. With a population of about 3,000, the village is expected to return to normalcy, with temple visits and other community activities resuming as usual.