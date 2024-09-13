Social balancing a major challenge for TPCC chief

Nizamabad: Plans are afoot to celebrate the recent anointment of B. Mahesh Kumar Goud as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president. Congress workers are eagerly waiting for the swearing-in of the party’s new state chief.



Mahesh Kumar is a native of Rahathnagar village in Bheemgal mandal of Nizamabad district where he completed his schooling and college. He began his political career as NSUI district president and later became NSUI’s state president and then TPCC working president.He was defeated as MLA twice from Nizamabad rural (then Dichpally) and Nizamabad urban Assembly constituencies. After which, he maintained a low profile in the district politics.After being elected as MLC, Mahesh Kumar managed to get permission to take out a motorbike rally in the town. The Congress high command gave him the plum posting as TPCC chief.Balancing the social equations in his native Nizamabad district is a major responsibility for the new TPCC chief. Backward classes leaders are hopeful that Mahesh will do justice for them in party postings.Meanwhile, district Congress committee president Manala Mohan Reddy, TPCC vice president Taher Bin Hamdan, general secretary Gadugu Gangadhar called upon party workers to make the swearing-in ceremony of Mahesh Kumar in Hyderabad on September 15 a grand success.