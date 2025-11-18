Soaps, Cleaners Too Can Spread Anti-Microbial Resistance

HYDERABAD: Antimicrobial resistance (AMR), where germs become resistant to increasingly powerful antibiotics, is no longer confined to clinical settings. Doctors in Hyderabad say resistant microbes are now spreading through everyday environments, aided by patterns of overuse, poor sanitation and the seepage of antibiotic residues into water and soil, and even the use of skin care creams and excessive use of antibacterial surface cleaners.

As AMR awareness week begins, public health specialists warn that the problem is expanding faster than surveillance systems can track.

Common household habits were adding to the problem of AMR. The excessive use of antibacterial surface cleaners, medicated soaps and hygiene products wipes out regular bacteria and leaves behind tougher strains. Specialists say most of these products are unnecessary for daily use and contribute to the larger resistance cycle.

Skincare is another overlooked contributor. Dermatologists report rising use of topical antibiotic gels for acne, often purchased without supervision.

Dermatologist Yaasmin Begum, told Deccan Chronicle, said, “antibiotics were never meant for long-term cosmetic use. Using clindamycin-based gels for months creates resistant skin flora and makes future infections harder to treat.” She added that non-antibiotic options such as benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid or retinoids should be prioritised instead, even those, after having consulted a dermatologist.

Dr Jagadish Yadav, consultant physician, also spoke about the improper disposal of medicines, inadequate infection control in clinics and salons, and the rapid movement of people between districts as additional drivers. “Resistant microbes travel quietly, settling into households and community spaces long before symptoms appear.”

With rising cases and shrinking treatment options, specialists say AMR awareness must shift from hospitals to everyday life. The week-long campaign, they argue, is a reminder that small choices like finishing prescribed courses, avoiding unnecessary antibiotics, limiting antibacterial products and ensuring safe disposal, form the frontline of prevention.

One of the worrying trends doctors pointed to is the routine access to antibiotics outside hospitals. Short courses taken for viral illnesses, leftovers shared at home and intermittent self-medication are driving resistance in community settings.

General practitioners say the shift is visible in common infections. City-based internal medicine specialist Dr Sahasra Kadium said, “We now see simple urinary and respiratory infections that no longer respond to first-line antibiotics. These are everyday patients, not hospital-bound cases.”

She added that another major pathway is the environment. Pharmaceutical discharge, hospital wastewater, unregulated effluents and contaminated groundwater create pockets of resistant microbes that circulate across communities.

Dr Kadium explained that resistance genes move easily through water systems. “When wastewater treatment is inconsistent, resistant organisms travel far beyond their original source. People may never realise the exposure happened through something as basic as water,” she said.