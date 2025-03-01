Snooping case: HC reserves orders in Radhakishan Rao quash petition

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday reserved orders in the quash petition filed by former DCP P. Radhakishan Rao seeking quash of the FIR against him in the Panjagutta police station on allegations that he helped former minister T. Harish Rao in tapping mobile phones of Gandhagoni Chakradhar Goud and his family members.

Senior counsel Uma Maheshwar Rao, representing Radhakishan Rao, argued that police have registered a second FIR against him for the same alleged phone-tapping offence. Extortion charges were slapped against him in the second FIR, he said. When three other accused in the case were arrested and harassed by the police, the public prosecutor denied them as baseless and suggested that they could have informed the magistrate about the alleged ill-treatment when they were produced in court. But the PP fails to apply the same logic in Chakradhar case, the counsel said.

On other hand, public prosecutor Palle Nageswar Rao argued that Radhakishan Rao had abused his position and had helped the then BRS regime leaders, particularly the family members of K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who belongs to the same community.

Radhakishan Rao retired in 2020 but was given a post-retirement assignment as an OSD and continued as DCP task force for three more years. He was again given another three-year assignment.

HC disposes PIL against OGH ignoring patients without Aadhaar cards

The Telangana High Court disposed of the PIL complaining that Osmania General Hospital staff were refusing to treat patients, who are not producing Aadhaar cards. The petitioner brought to the notice of the court, a report in a vernacular publication stating that a patient’s condition had deteriorated after she was refused treatment by OGH staff.

Earlier, the court sought a response from the hospital’s superintendent and the state government.

Counsel for the government on Friday submitted that the hospital staff was not insisting on Aadhaar cards. Counsel for the petitioner argued that a larger issue was whether government hospitals provide treatment to patients who do not possess Aadhaar cards.

The government pleader submitted that treatment was provided to all patients despite non-availability of Aadhaar cards. Considering the arguments, the division bench disposed of the PIL.





Violations by Margadarsi Financiers cannot be spared: RBI urges HC





On the dispute over prosecution of Margadarsi Financiers, and its legal representatives for collecting deposits from the general public by violating Rule 45(S) of the RBI Act, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday vehemently argued before the Telangana High Court that the violations cannot be spared under any circumstances. It argued that nothing prevented law from continuing prosecution against Margadarsi Financiers, even after the death of its founder Ch. Ramoji Rao.

Senior counsel L. Ravichander, appearing for RBI, argued that Rule 45(S) of the RBI Act prohibits some categories to collect deposits and violations made to these provisions, cannot be left without invoking legal action. He also submitted that the law only forbids minors and mentally unstable persons from criminal obligations. But, in the case of Margadarsi Financiers, the petitioners, including the firm, Ramoji Rao and his legal representatives do not fall under the category.

Senior counsel also argued that even after the death of the Kartha of Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), it remains liable for any existing obligations and held responsible for actions taken during the deceased Karta’s time. Further, he argued that if any exemptions are given in the case, then it would be an abuse of the HUF entity and others may misuse the process.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh government argued that continuation of prosecution against Margadarsi Financiers would be a futile process, as the Karta of HUF Ramoji Rao had passed away and there were no complaints of non-return of amounts to the depositors. Its advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas submitted on Friday that there is no need for prosecution against Margadarsi Financiers and others. Whereas, in the affidavit filed by the AP government, a few days back, the principal secretary of the AP government had requested the court to adjudicate the necessity of continuation of criminal proceedings against Margadarsi Financiers. Further, it also requested the Telangana High Court to pass appropriate orders on the transfer of an unclaimed amount of `5.15 crore, which is lying in an escrow account maintained by Margadarsi Financiers in the Union Bank of India, Saifabad branch, either to the exchequer of the state government or the Reserve Bank of India.

The court adjourned the matter to March 7.