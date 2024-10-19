 Top
Snooping Case: Former DCP Approaches HC for Bail

Vujjini Vamshidhar
18 Oct 2024 6:34 PM GMT
Former DCP P. Radha Kishan Rao, who is accused in the phone-tapping case, approached the Telangana High Court, seeking bail in the case.

Hyderabad:Former DCP P. Radha Kishan Rao, who is accused in the phone-tapping case, approached the Telangana High Court, seeking bail in the case. He filed a criminal petition seeking a direction to enlarge him on bail.

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court directed the public prosecutor office to submit their contentions on Rao’s bail petition.

The additional public prosecutor sought time to convey the instructions from the investigation team and requested time. The court adjourned the hearing to October 23.

The petitioner contended that he was a senior citizen and a retired police officer, who was arrested on alleged inadmissible confession statements of accused 3 and 4 while they were in police custody.

All the witnesses cited in the chargesheet are police officers or public servants and the entire evidence is mostly scientific and documentary, which in any manner cannot be tampered with. If the petitioner is enlarged on bail, he will not abscond from investigation.

Earlier, the additional metropolitan sessions judge at Nampally dismissed the bail petition of Radha Kishan Rao. Hence, he approached the High Court.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Radha Kishan Rao Telangana High Court phone-tapping case 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
About the AuthorVujjini Vamshidhar

