Snooping case: Don’t mention names of judges in reports, HC urges media

HYDERABAD: The division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T. Vinod Kumar, on Wednesday directed the print and electronic media not to mention names of judges and their family members, while reporting the phone-tapping case.

In its interim order, the bench said "it has been noted that the media, while reporting the suo motu writ petition (No. 2/2024) pertaining to the phone-tapping case has named a judge of this High Court and his mobile number. This court is not inclined to pass any orders in this PIL as a counter-affidavit has been filed, but, this court hopes and trusts that the print and electronic media exercises restraint, while reporting with respect to this matter".

The High Court took up the case as suo motu by converting a news item published in Deccan Chronicle on May 29 under the headline "HC Judge's mob. tapped: EX-ASP".



Meanwhile, as regards the Union government’s counter, the High Court adjourned the PIL to July 23.