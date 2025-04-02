Snooping Case Accused Sravan Appears Before SIT

Hyderabad: A. Sravan Rao, an accused in the phone-tapping case, appeared before officials of the special investigation team (SIT) that is probing the case at the Jubilee Hills police station here on Wednesday.

He was grilled for one hour after arriving at the office around 12.30 pm. This is the second time he has appeared before the police.

Officials questioned Rao, who runs a vernacular TV channel in the city, about several documents related to the case. He is accused of arranging servers that were used to store data.

Police suspect that Rao had colluded with the key accused G. Praneeth Rao, a former DSP of SIB, and played a key role in the case when BRS was in power.

Sources said that he was reportedly tightlipped during the questioning. SIT officials are likely to file a petition before the court.

The Supreme Court had cautioned the police against arresting the accused, and had directed Rao to cooperate with the investigation team.

Rao had fled to Dubai around the time Punjagutta police were registering cases in connection with the phone-tapping case on March 10, 2024.

Following the apex court orders, the accused returned to Hyderabad and appeared before the police a few days ago.