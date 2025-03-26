SnapChat To Focus on Regional Content

Hyderabad: SnapChat is focused on helping creators produce safe content while maintaining a stance against illegal content on the platform. It also has plans for collaboration with agencies and publishers to support regional content creators, said Saket Jha Saurabh, director of content and AR partnerships at Snap, on the launch of Snapchat Creator Connect program in Hyderabad.

“Snapchat app limits distribution and also removes any content of illegal activity from the platform, depending on the severity of the case. The user has control. We have also made sure to have a huge moderation infrastructure to resolve when something happens,” Saurabh said.

It has partnered with Hyderabad’s creator agencies. “We’ve done research across India and found Hyderabad has a vibrant Snap user base and creator base. So, we felt Hyderabad is a perfect place to launch this initiative. We also chose the city because it is the cultural capital of the country,” he added.

“Content enablement tools like Savvy on Snap provide customised consulting and resources to help partners bring the best of pop culture to their Snapchat communities,” he said.

On monetisation opportunities, Snapchat is deploying creator-focused revenue share and rewards programmes, ensuring creators can build sustainable careers while engaging their audiences, he said.

“Snapchat India with 200 million users in a month focuses on the content being authentic rather than going viral. With over 37.7 crore Genz in India, they are the growth engine to our platform. They consume content and also influence other generations in making decisions like buying new brands, eating and other activities,” Saurabh added.

Actor Nani at the launch event said that storytelling has always been about connection, and today, young creators are redefining how stories are told. “It was incredible to engage with Hyderabad’s creator community at Snapchat Creator Connect, who are bringing fresh perspectives and unique voices to the digital space,” he added.