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Snake Creates Scare at Telangana Assembly

Telangana
20 March 2026 11:40 AM IST

Even as the staff and the police were on regular duty on the Assembly premises, a snake was spotted at the media point creating a scare among everyone

Snake Creates Scare at Telangana Assembly
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A traffic police constable captured a snake at Telangana Assembly in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: A snake created a scare among the staff posted outside Telangana Assembly here on Friday.

Even as the staff and the police were on regular duty on the Assembly premises, a snake was spotted at the media point creating a scare among everyone. A traffic police constable then rushed to the media point and captured it.

He then handed it over to the snake charmers to release it in the forest.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hyderabad news Telangana Assembly snake captured 
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