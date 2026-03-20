Snake Creates Scare at Telangana Assembly
Even as the staff and the police were on regular duty on the Assembly premises, a snake was spotted at the media point creating a scare among everyone
Hyderabad: A snake created a scare among the staff posted outside Telangana Assembly here on Friday.
Even as the staff and the police were on regular duty on the Assembly premises, a snake was spotted at the media point creating a scare among everyone. A traffic police constable then rushed to the media point and captured it.
He then handed it over to the snake charmers to release it in the forest.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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