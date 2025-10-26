Snag Hits Traffic At Panthangi Toll Plaza

Nalgonda: Traffic came to a standstill for nearly 1 km at the Panthangi toll plaza on National Highway 65 due to a technical snag in the toll system. With Sunday being a holiday, the highway witnessed heavy traffic in both directions. Vehicles from Hyderabad to Vijayawada and Vijayawada to Hyderabad were affected. After the issue was resolved, toll operations resumed as usual, and traffic gradually cleared through the plaza.



