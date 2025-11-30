Smuggled To Myanmar In The Night, Says Trafficking Victim

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad resident, who escaped a cybercrime compound in Myanmar, lodged a detailed complaint with the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, explaining the role of the interstate network of agents involved in trafficking Indian job aspirants to illegal call centres.

According to the FIR, the victim, who is a 30-year-old private employee, stated that he had been struggling to find employment in India due to lack of a degree and began exploring overseas job options. In September 2025, he noticed an Instagram post offering data-entry jobs in Thailand with salaries up to ₹80,000. After contacting local agent Govardhan of Jeedimetla, he and his friend paid ₹25,000 each for further processes.

"On the pretext of conducting an interview, they asked me to send a video to test my typing speed, which I did. Later, they conducted a video interview through a Zoom call. When asked about the type of job, he told me that it was a data entry job. Later they ended the call. After 2 hours, I got a message from the same Telegram ID that I got selected."

Processes like visa, flight tickets and hotel bookings were completed in no time. Govardhan and his friend travelled to Thailand, where they were taken on a long route to the Myanmar border, eventually being smuggled across a river at midnight and transported to KK4 Park, a major cybercrime hub. At the facility, Sharan underwent medical checks and showed a complex for temporary accommodation as the original place is under renovation.

The victim also added, "I was assigned to a team where the team leaders used to create fake profiles of women, usually models of US-based influencers. Once we identified a suitable target and we were given a PDF of each woman containing different photographs of the same women involved in different activities like having dinner, travelling somewhere and we were asked to make fake profiles of them and post their photos or videos in the profiles of the targets. Our job involved searching for potential clients on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, mainly targeting people from the US or Indians settled in the US, who are aged above 50 years.”

After finding such profiles, he said, “The employees at the cybercrime hub used to send friend requests to the fake profiles. Once the target accepts the request, we forward the profiles to the team leader. The team leaders chat with them using prewritten scripts provided by the company. After gaining their trust, they collect their phone numbers and submit them for approval to our team leader (Chinese) and assistant team leader known as cage.”

“We need to chat with them for three days to gather personal information. Subsequently, we forward the person's contact numbers to another team, who would continue communication through WhatsApp and make them invest money in fake investment applications.”

“I realised that the job was related to scamming activities. Yet I continued working until November 22, 2025. Around that time, we heard news that the Army was about to raid KK Park, so the company management informed us to stay at accommodation. We took this as an opportunity to escape and were detained by Myanmar forces for 28 days. The Indian Embassy facilitated our transfer to Thailand, from where we eventually flew to Delhi on November 19. TSCSB officials later brought them back to Hyderabad."

During his return journey, Sharan met several other victims who were trafficked by different agents from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Delhi. This revealed that it is an interstate syndicate supplying workers to Myanmar scam factories.

The FIR names agents including Govardhan, Inayathulla Khan alias Yesh, Shyam Kumar, Mohammed Raheem, G. Manikanta, Kunal, Krish, and Saleem of Delhi, among others. The case was booked under sections of the BNS, IT Act and Emigration Act. TSCSB has launched a wider investigation into the trafficking and cybercrime network.