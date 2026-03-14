Smooth Start to SSC Exams With 99.65% Attendance

Hyderabad: The first day of the SSC Public Examinations 2026 in Telangana passed off largely smoothly on Saturday, with 99.65 per cent attendance among regular candidates who appeared for the First Language paper across the state amid tight monitoring by flying squads and officials visiting 1,240 exam centres. Authorities reported no malpractice cases, though disciplinary action was taken in one district for negligence. A separate controversy surfaced in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally after reports suggested several candidates from New Era High School had been allotted the same campus as their examination centre.

Figures released by the Directorate of Government Examinations showed that 5,15,374 of the 5,17,197 regular candidates registered for the exam were present, with 1,823 absent. Among private candidates, 626 of the 786 registered appeared while 160 remained absent. Disciplinary action was reported from Khammam district, where a chief superintendent, a departmental officer and an invigilator were relieved of examination duties for negligence.

In Hyderabad, several students from New Era High School, Kukatpally, were allotted the same school as their examination centre. A student said about 81 candidates from the school had been allotted the campus. “None of our teachers were inside the exam halls. The invigilators were from outside schools,” the student said, adding that flying squads visited the centre during the examination. Another student noted that candidates from other New Era branches had also been sent to the Kukatpally campus.

Posts circulating on social media alleged that the allotment had raised questions about the process and claimed that students had been instructed not to show their hall tickets. Those allegations remain unverified.

The district educational officer (DEO) of Medchal‑Malkajgiri issued a statement explaining that 257 examination centres had been set up for the SSC examinations beginning March 14, and that students are allotted centres through the jumbling method by the Directorate of Government Examinations. On the situation at New Era, the DEO said 337 Class X students were appearing from the school across four centres arranged on campus, with a total of 857 students from 13 schools allotted to those centres. “Through the jumbling method, some students from this school have also been allotted to this centre. However, it is not possible for all students of the same school to be grouped together at one centre through the jumbling software,” the statement said. The DEO added that only government teachers had been assigned examination duty and that four sitting squads from the Revenue Department had been appointed to monitor the centre.

Authorities maintained that the examinations were being conducted in a transparent manner without irregularities. The matter concerning New Era High School remains under discussion as the SSC examinations continue across Telangana.