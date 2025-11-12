Smooth Polling in Jubilee Hills with Minor Skirmishes

Hyderabad: Throughout the day, booths across Yousufguda, Rahmathnagar, Borabanda and Erragadda witnessed arguments between party cadres and supporters. At some places, groups accused each other of distributing money and threatening voters, while others alleged vote rigging. Police had to be called in to disperse crowds and restore order.

While some conflicts resulted in cases being registered, some ended with police dispersion and compromises on the ground.

One of the major conflicts erupted between Congress corporator Baba Fasiuddin, and a BRS activist at a polling booth in Borabanda division. Both leaders argued, and the altercation grew violent with one assaulting the other. As the matter escalated, BRS leader Maganti Sunitha got into a scuffle with the blue colts police, accusing them of siding with the ruling Congress government.

In the Shaikpet division, Congress leader Satyanarayana got into a tiff with the police, alleging they were allowing BRS leaders inside the polling booth while voters continued to cast their votes. BRS leaders on the other hand alleged bogus voting on the part of Congress leaders.

Clashing crowds in both these areas were dispersed by the police. Those on the side of the BRS alleged police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them. Videos of the incident were being circulated on social media platforms.

The Vengal Raonagar division saw a minor clash between BRS and Congress leaders, where the former alleged they were assaulted by the latter for helping voters with the voter list. Congress, however, claimed the BRS was attempting to influence the voters. Some minor clashes occurred in Erragadda.

In all these situations, the crowds were dispersed by the police.

Voters in Erragadda complained that health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha visited polling booths 312 and 313 at the MCH Community Hall in Erragadda’s Banjaranagar, despite not being a registered voter there. “He was here for at least ten minutes. I don’t know why and how he was allowed,” said one voter.

At Shaikpet’s Apex High School in Samatha Colony, which housed five polling booths, police caned BRS leaders who attempted to protest in front of the polling station against illegal voting undertaken by the Congress.

Polling remained smooth in other locations, with residents stating they cast their vote hoping for a change in leadership and civic improvements.

Some voters said that polling began late in a few booths because of minor EVM glitches, but overall the polling was smooth, with no major queues. Authorities said that in some areas queues were formed in the morning, but as the day progressed the voter flow reduced.

Residents explained that most working people planned to vote either early in the morning or after 4 pm, once they returned from offices outside the constituency or after picking up their children from school, leaving the middle of the day almost idle.

All six divisions post-afternoon saw a slow and uneven polling day. Many lanes stayed quiet, several shops stayed shut and street vendors said they hardly saw any customers. Malls, restaurants, pubs and supermarkets in areas like Ameerpet, Moti Nagar, Shaikpet, Madhura Nagar et cetera were closed until 05 PM in accordance with the Election Commission rules.

While the main roads like Ameerpet-Balanagar stretch, Jubilee Hills et cetera were desolated with shops and commercial establishments being closed, streets and areas surrounding polling booths experienced slight congestion with parking issues and cars filling up narrow streets.

Police officials, along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) ensured a tight policing force across all polling booths and locations. Checkposts and searches were undertaken at different locations by police personnel.