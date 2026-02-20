Smooth-coated Otters Spotted In Madiramakka Cheruvu, Penphad Mandal

Nalgonda: Smooth-coated otters, listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, were sighted in Madiramakka cheruvu at Dharmapuram in Penphad mandal of Suryapet district.

Forest officials said the otters might have reached the Madiramakka irrigation tank through the Nagarjunasagar Left Canal, as the mammals had earlier been found in the Nagarjunasagar Project in the district. The species has been categorised as endangered by the IUCN.

A few years ago, smooth-coated otters were spotted in large numbers in a local irrigation tank at Gundlapally in the district. Locals refer to them as ‘water dogs’. Fishermen had earlier believed that the animals would consume fish in large quantities and affect their livelihood, which led to instances of their killing.

Forest range officer K. Aditya said local residents and fishermen had been advised not to harm the otters. He said misconceptions persisted among some people that the mammals, commonly called water dogs, would bite them like dogs if followed. The sighting has been reported to higher officials of the forest department, he added.