Smoking Directly Increases TB Risk: Experts

Hyderabad: Smoking directly increases the risk of tuberculosis (TB), speakers said at a session held on the occasion of ‘No Smoking Day’ on Wednesday. They noted that India accounts for nearly 25 per cent of global TB cases and stressed that quitting smoking is essential to reduce the burden of the disease.

The remarks were made at a media interaction session ‘VARTA’, organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Hyderabad, with the theme ‘A Smoke-Free Life Starts with a Smoke-Free Day’.

The programme aimed at raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use and encouraging people to quit smoking. In her inaugural address, Shruti Patil, Additional Director General, PIB Hyderabad, highlighted the importance of awareness and collective efforts in promoting a smoke-free lifestyle. She also encouraged the media to play a key role in spreading the message of a tobacco-free society.

Underlining the importance of ‘No Smoking Day’, Dr Manas Krishnakanth, Deputy Director, PIB Hyderabad, said that the observance is not limited to cigarette smoking but includes all forms of tobacco use. He further urged the media to take the campaign to the masses and help make India a smoke-free country.

Addressing the journalists, Dr G. Srigana, consultant with the World Health Organization (WHO), who attended the event as the guest speaker, said that smoking directly increases the risk of tuberculosis (TB). He further emphasised that tobacco fuels the TB epidemic and that addressing tobacco use is essential for achieving tuberculosis elimination.

S. Jitendra, Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Officer, State TB Cell, said that passive smoking is equally dangerous as active smoking. Raghunandan Maachana, Tobacco Control Hero Awardee, and others participated in the event.