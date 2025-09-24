Smita Sabharwal Challenges Kaleshwaram Report in HC

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, who served as Additional Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office during the BRS regime, has filed a writ petition before the Telangana High Court challenging the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission report dated July 31, 2025, on the Kaleshwaram Project. The report had held her “irresponsible” in discharging her duties relating to the project’s execution.

Sabharwal submitted that she was not part of the decision-making process and had only discharged routine duties in the Chief Minister’s Office. However, the Commission noted that she had visited barrage sites, reviewed works, and reported to the then Chief Minister, which was corroborated by photographs. It further stated that she accorded administrative sanctions without placing the files before the Cabinet and recommended serious action against her for violating business rules.

The officer argued that the Commission failed to issue her notices under Sections 8-B and 8-C of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, thereby denying her an opportunity to present her case.

The writ petition is expected to come up for hearing shortly.