Smart Cards Soon for Telangana's Free Bus Scheme

HYDERABAD: Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday informed the Legislative Assembly that the government was working towards introducing chip-based smart cards for beneficiaries of the Mahalaxmi free bus travel scheme for women.

Prabhakar was responding to a question from Congress MLA J Ram Chander Naik. The minister said data on the beneficiaries was being drawn from various agencies including Centre for Good Governance, Telangana Technology Services, shelf-help groups, education and health departments. So far, 383.94 crore women have used the scheme and that the revenue earned by TGSRTC through the scheme was Rs 5,286.86 crore, the minister said.