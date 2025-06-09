Sloth Bear Killed In Road Mishap

Nizamabad: A sloth bear was killed in a road accident near Tirmanpally on National Highway 44 in Indalwai mandal. An unidentified vehicle travelling from Nagpur toward Hyderabad struck the bear while it was crossing near the Mission Bhagiratha water plant shortly after midnight on Saturday. The bear sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. It is estimated to have been around 3–4 years old.

Indalwai forest range officer Ravi Mohan Bhatt and his team rushed to the scene to recover the carcass. Nizamabad district forest officer Vikas Meena and other officials visited the site on Sunday to assess the accident. In accordance with forest department protocols, the bear’s body was cremated that same day.



Speaking to the Deccan Chronicle, Indalwai forest range officer Ravi Mohan Bhatt said the sloth bear may have tried to cross National Highway 44 from the forest side toward the railway track. In the darkness, a high-speed, unidentified vehicle likely struck the animal. “We will submit our accident report to higher authorities,” he added.



