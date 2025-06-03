Slot-Booking Begins at SROs in Telangana

Hyderabad: It was around 11.25 am on Monday. Buyers and sellers were busy with getting their property registered at the Rangareddy district registrar office at Prashanthagar in Moosapet. Later, the office staff surprisingly asked the buyer to collect the registered document in the evening.

The faster registration was no less than revolutionary for people, which was made possible because of the slot booking system introduced by the Congress government in all 144 SROs in the state from June 2.

"It was surprising for us to complete the process within minutes at the SRO, and the staff asked us to collect the registered document by evening. We came to know that the government started implementing the slot booking system from Monday. Our parents, who sold their property, visited the SRO office at around 10.45 am and affixed their thumb impressions and got their pictures captured at around 11.15 am. Later, the officials verified documents and got the property registered," explained Neelima, who sold out their property.

Srikanth, the in-charge SRO of the Rangareddy office, said that they started slot booking from Monday. “On Monday, we received slot booking requests from buyers online and allowed them to register their property on Monday on time. We also asked the applicants to get the registered document by evening.”

In Balanagar, the sub-registrar officer (SRO) Samala Sahadev said the government directed to implement slot booking in all SROs from Monday and they allowed the bookings on Monday. It is a good system to help the buyers and sellers to get registered their property without any delay. The government also is planning to implement Artificial Intelligence (AI)- Medha system to prevent double registrations.

Medchal-Malkajgiri district registrar Ch Ashok Kumar visited the Balanagar SRO for a regular visit to verify the registrations on the first day of June 2, Monday after the government started implementing the slot booking system.

Ashok Kumar said that there are 12 SROs in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and he inspected more than eight by verifying the registrations through slot bookings. There were no complaints from applicants and the entire registration process went off peacefully without any delay.