Slot Booking at All SROs From Today, Says Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday said that the state government would implement a slot booking system for the registration of properties in all 144 sub-registrar offices (SROs) from Monday to mark the Telangana Formation Day.

The slot booking will be available from 10.30 am to 5 pm, excluding lunch time, and 48 slots will be booked in each office per day. Those who have not booked their slots, permission has been given for five walk-in registrations from 5 pm to 5.30 pm in case of any emergency.

After a review meeting with the officials of the stamps and registration department on Sunday, the minister directed the officials to implement the slot booking system at all SROs.

In addition to the slot booking system, a chatbot with artificial intelligence (AI) integration called Medha has been made available at 8247623578 WhatsApp number.

The minister said that the registration process was smoothly operated during the pilot project and the government is also introducing artificial intelligence (AI) to make registration a hassle-free affair.

"The slot booking system was implemented in 47 places in two phases in the state. It will be implemented in the remaining 97 sub-registrar offices from June 2. The slot booking system is expected to save time of property buyers and sellers and provide better services in a transparent, corruption-free manner. It has yielded the desired results and 94 per cent of people have expressed satisfaction," Srinivas Reddy said.

In the first phase, 30,592 documents have been registered in 22 sub-registrar offices since April 10, and in the second phase, 14,099 documents have been registered in 25 sub-registrar offices since May 12, taking the total number of documents to 45,191.

The minister said that this new process would clear the doubts of those registering and will also provide information like registration office location, details of slot booking vacancies, time availability. “Information on all aspects like registration charges on gift deed, sale deed, market prices, can be obtained through this AI chatbot Medha,” he explained.

To prevent double registration, the developer-module registration will be introduced soon, so as the details of completed and incomplete registrations are available at the registration office along with the details of builder or developer to prevent double registration of properties of layouts and other properties.

In view of the slot booking system, additional sub-registrars and staff have been appointed at Patancheru, Yadagirigutta, Gandipet, Ibrahimpatnam, Suryapet, Jadcharla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy and Gadwal, where the workload in the sub-registrar offices is high.