Slogans, jeering by BRS members disrupt Guv address in Telangana legislature

Hyderabad, March 12: The opening day of Telangana legislature's budget session was marred by sloganeering by opposition BRS MLAs and MLCs, who targeted Governor Jishnu Dev Varma's address to the joint sitting of the legislature on Wednesday.

BRS members interrupted the speech, calling the government welfare programmes "bogus and fake" as the Governor highlighted them. The Congress members thumbed the desks when the government's schemes were mentioned. The Governor outlined key initiatives including a Rs 20,616 crore crop loan waiver, Rs 500 LPG cylinder subsidy for the poor, and plans for a 'Future City' which would be powered by AI, pharma and manufacturing clusters and others. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman G Sukhender Reddy were present. Opposition leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, who faced flak for skipping the assembly sessions, was also present.