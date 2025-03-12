 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Slogans, jeering by BRS members disrupt Guv address in Telangana legislature

Telangana
PTI
12 March 2025 1:25 PM IST

Opposition leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who faced flak for skipping the assembly sessions, was present.

Slogans, jeering by BRS members disrupt Guv address in Telangana legislature
x
The Congress members thumbed the desks when the government's schemes were mentioned.

Hyderabad, March 12: The opening day of Telangana legislature's budget session was marred by sloganeering by opposition BRS MLAs and MLCs, who targeted Governor Jishnu Dev Varma's address to the joint sitting of the legislature on Wednesday.

BRS members interrupted the speech, calling the government welfare programmes "bogus and fake" as the Governor highlighted them. The Congress members thumbed the desks when the government's schemes were mentioned. The Governor outlined key initiatives including a Rs 20,616 crore crop loan waiver, Rs 500 LPG cylinder subsidy for the poor, and plans for a 'Future City' which would be powered by AI, pharma and manufacturing clusters and others. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman G Sukhender Reddy were present. Opposition leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, who faced flak for skipping the assembly sessions, was also present.


( Source : PTI )
Telangana budget session 
India Southern States Telangana 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X