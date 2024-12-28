Slight dip in gold prices brings relief to buyers

Hyderabad: The slight dip in gold prices in Hyderabad brought much needed relief for the people, especially women to purchase ornaments.

A large number of people purchased gold during Karthikamasam, which is considered as auspicious for weddings and other religious ceremonies and after its conclusion the sale of yellow metal registered a dip. The reduction in gold prices would now prompt women to purchase their favorite ornaments in view of the ensuing Sankranti festival.

As against Rs.78,640 per 10 grams of 24 carat gold on December 26, the price of the gold was Rs.78,470 on December 27. However, the price of ornament gold was Rs.72,100 on December 27 as against Rs.71,850 on December 26.

Several people are adopting a wait and watch policy till February before investing in gold.