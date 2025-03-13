Sleep Issues May Lead to Critical Health Problems

Hyderabad: As World Sleep Day is celebrated on March 14, experts shed light on how obesity disrupts sleep and affects overall health, highlighting the need for greater focus on sleep issues.

According to Dr Hanumantha Rao, senior Consultant in Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology, obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) is one of the major sleep issues that people face. “OSA occurs when the upper airway becomes partially or completely obstructed during sleep. This results in pauses in breathing, disrupting oxygen flow and leading to fragmented sleep. For those suffering from OSA, especially individuals with obesity, the consequences go beyond sleep disturbances, placing significant strain on the heart and leading to various other health complications.”

Obesity, particularly abdominal fat accumulation, has long been recognised as a primary risk factor for OSA. Fatty deposits around the neck and throat can exacerbate airway constriction, increasing the likelihood of blockage during sleep.

"Studies reveal that over 70 per cent of people suffering from sleep apnoea are either obese or overweight," said Dr Rao. He also added that the connection between obesity and sleep apnoea is inter-related, as sleep apnoea could further contribute to obesity by disrupting the hormones responsible for regulating hunger and fullness.

Dr Subhakar Nadella, a consultant clinical and interventional pulmonologist, highlighted that untreated sleep apnoea leads to sleep deprivation, which affects cognitive functioning, memory, and overall quality of life.

Individuals with OSA often experience excessive daytime sleepiness, which impairs alertness and productivity. Chronic sleep deprivation can also contribute to severe conditions such as hypertension, stroke, heart disease, diabetes, and insulin resistance, he said.

OSA can be particularly insidious because many people are unaware they have the condition. They may only notice symptoms like snoring or insomnia, but fail to realise the underlying health risks. Sleep apnoea can have long-term, cumulative effects on health. "It is a slow poison," described Dr Nadella.

According to experts, the best way to manage sleep apnoea is early detection and intervention. One of the most effective treatments for OSA is Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy. CPAP involves using a machine that pumps air at a specific pressure to keep the airways open during sleep. The pressure is calibrated through a titration study and helps alleviate the negative pressure inside the airway, much like a vacuum, preventing the airway from collapsing. This therapy can greatly improve sleep quality and reduce the health risks associated with sleep apnoea.

In addition to CPAP therapy, weight reduction and lifestyle modifications play a vital role in managing both obesity and sleep apnoea. Studies have shown that losing weight can significantly improve sleep apnoea symptoms, as it reduces the fatty deposits around the neck and throat, lessening airway obstruction. Dr. Rao also pointed out that lifestyle changes, such as regular exercise and a balanced diet, are essential to addressing the root causes of sleep apnoea.