SLBC Tunnel Work To Resume After Prayers

HYDERABAD: Resumption of work at the stricken inlet section of the SLBC tunnel project is expected to begin by the end of this month, following special prayers at the site in Domalapenta, Nagarkurnool district, on February 22 to honour the eight workers who died when a section of the tunnel collapsed last year.

The collapse, which buried eight workers alive deep inside the tunnel, led to weeks of desperate rescue efforts involving hundreds of personnel and specialised equipment. Only two bodies were recovered, and operations were eventually called off due to concerns over tunnel stability.

Officials later decided to dig a diversion to bypass the collapsed section, but geological and geophysical studies delayed progress. Preparations are now underway to resume work, a senior official confirmed.

With the tunnel boring machine destroyed in the accident, experts advised switching to the traditional drill-and-blast method. The pending 9.5 km of tunnelling is expected to take at least a year to complete.

“Safety is the first priority as is preparation. After a test blast was conducted earlier this week in the outlet section of the tunnel in Nalgonda district, strengthening work is ongoing at the inlet side in Nagarkurnool. The actual tunnelling should commence by the end of this month or early March,” the official said.