SLBC Tunnel Work Decision Next Week: Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has said that plans for restarting work on the SLBC tunnel project were being put in place and the proposals would be placed before the Cabinet at its September 15 meeting.

The minister, who chaired a meeting with senior officials and minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on irrigation projects in Nalgonda district, said the government would complete the tunnel project by December 2027 and a route map had been prepared to ensure this deadline is met. “Once the plans readied by irrigation officials are approved by the Cabinet, work at the tunnel will resume. Both sections of SLBC project, tunnel 1 and tunnel 2 will be taken up, as well as completion of the Pendlipakala reservoir,” he said.

“Once the various irrigation project related works are completed, the high level canal, Dindi lift scheme, Sigarajpalli, Erraballi-Gokaram and Gottimukkula reservoirs among others will significantly increase irrigation in Nalgonda district. Once the SLBC tunnel is completed, it will contribute to irrigation covering 4 lakh acres and provide safe drinking water in Nalgonda district,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said. He said as part of efforts to improve irrigation and drinking water supplies in Nalgonda, the Congress government has also taken up 11 new lift schemes.

Among those who attended the meeting along with senior irrigation department officials and advisers, were Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, MLAs Beerla Iliaiah, Balu Naik, Vemula Veersam, K. Anil Reddy, K. Jayaveer Reddy, B. Laxma Reddy, and M. Samel.