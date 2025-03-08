SLBC Tunnel: Rescue Operations Intensified; Robotic Assistance Considered

Nagarkurnool: Irrigation Minister N.Uttam Kumar Reddy reviewed the rescue operations at the SLBC tunnel collapse site on Saturday, where efforts are ongoing to trace missing persons. Speaking to the media, he stated that such a tunnel collapse tragedy is unprecedented.

The tunnel spans 14 kilometers, and rescue operations are facing challenges in the final 50 meters. The minister highlighted the potential dangers to rescue personnel if operations proceed in the affected area. He mentioned that the government is considering using robotic assistance for the rescue efforts. Cadaver dogs brought from Kerala have identified a location where three persons are believed to be trapped. Minister Reddy assured that the government would extend support to the families of the missing persons affected by the collapse.



