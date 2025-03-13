SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Worker's body reaches his native village

HYDERABAD: The mortal remains of Gurpreet Singh, a tunnel boring machine erector operator working for Robbins USA and lost his life in the SLBC tunnel collapse in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on February 22, reached his native village of Cheema Kalan in Tarn Taran district of Punjab on Wednesday.













Gurpreet Singh is survived by his wife, two children, and his mother. He was 40.

According to Nagarkurnool district collector Badavath Santosh, Gurpreet Singh’s body was handed over to his wife Rajvinder Kaur and members of his family by officials who accompanied it. Also handed over was an ex-gratia cheque for Rs 25 lakh from the state government to the family.

Eight tunnel workers were trapped in and around the machine when a section of the tunnel roof collapsed. Gurpreet Singh’s body was the first to be found and search is still on for the rest of the seven missing workers in the tunnel.