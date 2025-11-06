Skywatchers Gather for Beaver Moon

Hyderabad:Hyderabad’s astronomy clubs, enthusiasts and children gathered across the city this evening to witness the year’s largest supermoon, which rose over the horizon at around 6.49 pm, appearing about 8 per cent larger and 16 per cent brighter than an average full moon.

The event, known as the “Beaver Moon,” occurs when the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth, or perigee, while being full. According to the India Meteorological Department, clear skies over Hyderabad made viewing conditions favourable across most parts of the city.



At the school of physics, University of Hyderabad, students and faculty set up telescopes on the terrace to observe the moonrise. “It’s rare for perigee and a full moon to coincide this precisely. We’ve been tracking its approach since the afternoon,” said Dilip Kumar from the school.



Astronomy enthusiasts gathered at several locations, including Jubilee Hills, Necklace Road, Rachakonda and Gachibowli, in events organised by local stargazing clubs. “Tonight’s moon is one of the closest of 2025. Even to the naked eye, the difference in brightness is striking,” said Samarth, a member of a city-based astronomy club, who watched the event from the Nandivada Ratnashree Observatory.

Children and families also joined public observation sessions. Eight-year-old Annie Harriet from Lakdikapul said, “It looks so big, like it’s coming toward us!” while another student, Harshit V., said he could “see the craters more clearly than usual” through the telescope.



Experts said such celestial events often renew public interest in astronomy. “When people gather to watch, it becomes an entry point for science education outside classrooms,” said Samarth, adding that the next full supermoon visible from India will occur in September 2026.



Several other clubs, including Star Dust Hyderabad, held exclusive camping sessions at their Rachakonda campsite along with the Breathe Mountain Retreat. The moon reached perigee at 3.57 pm IST earlier today, about 356,900 km from Earth — its closest approach this year. It will remain visible through the night, shining at its brightest until early Thursday morning.

