Skin Infections Can Signal Early HIV: OGH Doctors

Hyderabad:Doctors at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) said that skin manifestations were often the earliest indicators of undiagnosed HIV, underscoring the need for early screening and timely intervention.

Speaking at an awareness programme to mark World AIDS Day, organised jointly by the departments of dermatology, venereology and leprosy (DVL) and the Antiretroviral Therapy (ATR) centre, experts said that many patients first present with skin infections, rashes or chronic dermatological conditions that serve as important clinical clues.



The programme saw participation from faculty, postgraduate students, nursing staff, the ART team and NGOs, with the focus on strengthening awareness, early diagnosis and dispelling myths around HIV/AIDS.



Hospital medical superintendent Dr Rakesh Sahay flagged off a rally. Doctors addressed misconceptions and highlighted how scientific understanding of HIV has changed. The DVL department showcased clinical cases demonstrating how skin-related symptoms often precede systemic illness, making dermatology a crucial entry point for early HIV detection.



An HIV/AIDS awareness video was also released by the DVL faculty, focusing on preventive strategies and the importance of screening at the first sign of suspicious skin lesions.



The ART Centre’s Dr Sarojini added that the role of VCTC services in early counselling and diagnosis.



DVL department head Dr Bhumesh Kumar Katakam reiterated that early dermatological intervention can significantly reduce delays in diagnosis.



Individuals living with HIV for over a decade, with strong adherence to ART, good nutrition and regular physical activity, were felicitated.