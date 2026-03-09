Skilled Haleem Makers in High Demand During Ramzan

Hyderabad: With the holy month of Ramzan in full swing, demand for skilled workers to prepare and serve Haleem has surged across the city. Irani hotels and bakeries are hiring cooks from other states, offering lucrative pay for their expertise.

Rehman, a cook at a popular Irani hotel in Old City, explained the challenge of the Ghota process — continuous pounding, mashing and stirring of mutton, wheat, lentils and spices. “If we do not stir properly, the mixture might become lumpy or burn. It takes strength and patience. Not all cooks can handle the Ghota process as it requires skill. So, there is a demand for workers who are well trained,” he said.

Earlier, only 15 to 20 prominent hotels prepared Haleem. Now, nearly every restaurant and food outlet serves it during Ramzan.

Pista House owner and Haleem Makers Association president M.A. Majeed described Haleem as a seasonal business. “Even before the season commences, we hire workers from various parts of the state, Andhra Pradesh, and other states, especially for the Ghota process,” he said. According to him, the Ghota takes at least 10 hours, with Haleem cooked on wood fire as per geographical indication guidelines. “Since each restaurant has its own recipe, the chef master trains the workers. Due to strenuous work and high demand, we have enhanced the payment,” he added.

Venkat A., a Shadnagar resident in the catering business, said he stays in the city throughout Ramzan to oversee Haleem preparation. “In recent years, several people are taking training as there are many roles involved in the process,” he noted.

Subhan Bakery owner Syed Irfan echoed the need for skilled labour. “We need a large workforce to prepare Haleem as it must be continuously stirred and slowly cooked, blending mutton, wheat, lentils and spices. As the Ghota process is tough, there is strong demand for skilled Haleem makers,” he said.