Skill Varsity will be Ready in 10 Months

Hyderabad:The state government is set to begin construction on the Young India Skills University on November 6, with a projected completion within eight to ten months, sources said. The 57-acre campus in Mirkhanpet in Kandukur mandal of Rangareddy district will provide state-of-the-art facilities for 6,000 students.

Solar power plants will be installed across all buildings, while specific structures are planned with advanced designs to minimise energy consumption by maximising natural light and ventilation. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed engineers and MEIL representatives to ensure that the campus infrastructure meets world-class standards.