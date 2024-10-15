Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Hyderabad branch, has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties amounting to Rs 23.54 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in a case relating to misuse of funds in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Siemens Project. The said project was meant to promote skill development & entrepreneurship in Andhra Pradesh.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by the AP CID in the case of APSSDC Siemens Project against M/s Designtech Systems Private Limited (DTSPL) and others for cheating the Andhra Pradesh government by diverting and siphoning off funds invested by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in the Siemens project for other purposes.

The ED investigation revealed that Vikas Vinayak Khanvelkar, MD of M/s DTSPL, Soumyadri Sekhar Bose alias Suman Bose (Ex-Managing Director of M/s Siemens Industry Software India Pvt. Ltd.) and their close associates, Mukul Chandra Agarwal and Suresh Goyal diverted the government funds with the help of shell/defunct entities through multi-layered transactions and siphoned off the funds on the strength of bogus invoices under the pretext of supply of materials/services.

The services of entry providers were taken for the diversion of funds for which commission was paid to them. The Proceeds of Crime in the hands of the said accused persons and entry providers were identified and various movable properties in the form of bank balances and shares, and also immovable properties in the form of residential properties in Delhi NCR, Mumbai & Pune were traced and attached.

Previously, the ED had attached Fixed Deposits amounting to Rs. 31.20 Crore of M/s DTSPL which has been confirmed by the adjudicating authority (PMLA).

The ED had also arrested Vikas Vinayak Khanvelkar, Suman Bose, Mukul Chandra Agarwal and Suresh Goyal; and filed a Prosecution Compliant before the Hon’ble Special Court (PMLA), Visakhapatnam. The court has taken cognizance of the same.