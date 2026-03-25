Sixth Day of Assembly Budget Session Underway

Following the Question Hour, the government is set to introduce two important bills in the Assembly. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will table the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Amendment Bill.

Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha is expected to move a proposal seeking approval for the bill on the abolition of the Medical Council.

Later in the session, the Chief Minister will initiate discussions on the Voting of Demand for Grants, focusing on budgetary allocations across various departments.