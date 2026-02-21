Six-Year-Old Mauled by Stray Dogs in Guntur

Vijayawada:A six-year-old boy was attacked by four stray dogs at Nallacheruvu, under the limits of the Guntur Municipal Corporation, on Friday night, leaving him with multiple injuries.

According to GMC veterinary assistant surgeon Dr Nageswara Rao, the boy was running to a neighbour’s house when the dogs attacked him, causing severe wounds to his head, eyebrows, neck and other parts of the body.

Family members rushed the boy to a government hospital, where he was administered anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) shots and provided medical treatment. On Saturday morning, the health wing of the GMC visited the hospital, and doctors performed surgery on the severely injured areas. His condition is reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, GMC authorities caught the four stray dogs involved in the attack and placed them under isolation and observation.





Police seize Rs.25 lakh jewellery, nab two robbers

Anantapur:Anantapur police arrested two interstate robbers and seized gold and silver ornaments worth Rs.25 lakh on Saturday.

Anantapur Urban DSP Srinivasa Rao said the accused — Bhasha alias Ramanjineyulu of Navodaya Colony in Anantapur and Vallepu Prasad of Chinnachowk in Kadapa — formed a gang and targeted houses across the region.

Bhasha, a construction worker, allegedly turned to robbery to lead a lavish lifestyle and was involved in several thefts in Guntakal, Anantapur and nearby areas. As many as 15 cases, including murder cases, were pending against him. He was earlier arrested in a POCSO case and lodged in Kadapa prison, where he became acquainted with Prasad.



After securing bail, the duo allegedly resumed their criminal activities. Police seized gold jewellery and silver ornaments worth Rs.25 lakh, along with two motorcycles, from their possession.



Bank security guard attacked in Rajampet



Kadapa:A security guard deployed at a Canara Bank ATM in Rajampet was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths in an intoxicated condition near Maruti Prasanna Lodge on Saturday night.



The victim, Udayagiri Raja, was on duty when the youths attempted to enter the ATM premises. When he questioned them about their purpose, the group allegedly attacked him with a chair, striking him on the head.

Raja sustained serious head injuries and was shifted to the Government Hospital in Rajampet for initial treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

Rajampet Town Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.