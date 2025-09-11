Six-Year-Old Girl Falls into Open Manhole, Rescued in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl had a narrow escape after falling into an open manhole in Yakutpura on Thursday. She was rescued immediately by a woman who was walking behind her.
The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. The footage shows the child accidentally slipping into the uncovered manhole, while the alert woman rushed to her aid and pulled her out.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
