Six-Year-Old Girl Falls into Open Manhole, Rescued in Hyderabad

11 Sept 2025 11:48 AM IST

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

Screengrab from the CCTV footage.

Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl had a narrow escape after falling into an open manhole in Yakutpura on Thursday. She was rescued immediately by a woman who was walking behind her.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. The footage shows the child accidentally slipping into the uncovered manhole, while the alert woman rushed to her aid and pulled her out.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

