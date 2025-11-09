Six Students Held for Taking Drugs in Begumpet

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Police Station (HNPS) of the EAGLE Force on Saturday raided a birthday party at a hotel management institute in Begumpet and booked six students who tested positive for narcotic consumption. Officials said the students, all final-year Bachelor of Catering Technology and Culinary Arts students at the Culinary Academy of India, were subjected to urine tests in the presence of their parents and the college principal. Tests confirmed the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active compound in ganja, a banned psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act, 1985.

The students’ statements were recorded, and they were counselled in the presence of their parents and college management, including principal N. Sudhakar Rao. They were later admitted to a de-addiction centre after their parents requested rehabilitation and sought immunity from prosecution.

EAGLE director Sandeep Shandilya said the case would be withdrawn if the students completed rehabilitation successfully. “They will remain under close observation to ensure they stay away from drugs,” he told Deccan Chronicle. He said one of the students, previously enrolled at Manipal University in Udupi, had been involved in a similar case before being transferred to the Begumpet institute. The police identified one Jason, a resident of SR Nagar, as the alleged supplier of ganja to the students.

Shandilya noted that earlier counselling efforts for students from the same institute had failed to yield results. “Despite warnings, students, faculty and hostel wardens did not take the issue seriously. Hence, criminal cases were registered this time,” he said. He added that the management’s limited response—suspending students without addressing the root causes—continued to endanger the campus environment.