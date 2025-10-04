Six Shops Gutted in Fire at Secunderabad’s Lothukunta

Secunderabad: A fire broke out at a cycle shop in Lothukunta on Saturday, quickly spreading to nearby establishments. In the incident, six shops were completely gutted. Locals alerted the fire department, and fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the shops were closed at the time of the incident.

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit. Authorities are assessing the extent of property loss.