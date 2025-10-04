 Top
Six Shops Gutted in Fire at Secunderabad’s Lothukunta

Telangana
DC Correspondent
4 Oct 2025 2:43 PM IST

Blaze suspected to have been caused by a short circuit; no casualties reported.

Locals alerted the fire department, and fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.
Secunderabad: A fire broke out at a cycle shop in Lothukunta on Saturday, quickly spreading to nearby establishments. In the incident, six shops were completely gutted. Locals alerted the fire department, and fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the shops were closed at the time of the incident.
Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit. Authorities are assessing the extent of property loss.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
secunderabad fire accident 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
