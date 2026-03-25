Six-month-Old Girl Undergoes Heart Surgery In Hyderabad

WARANGAL: A six-month-old infant from Parkal underwent successful heart surgery at a private hospital in Hyderabad under a charitable initiative, with financial assistance extended through a trust.

The infant, Ruthvika, daughter of Bochu Sharath and Chaitanya, was diagnosed with a critical cardiac condition requiring urgent intervention. The family approached Hanamkonda DCC president and Kuda chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy on March 8 seeking assistance.

Acting on the request, he coordinated with Apollo Hospitals under the ‘Hridaan’ programme, which provides cardiac care to children from economically weaker sections. The surgery was performed free of cost at the hospital’s Jubilee Hills facility on March 18.

Doctors said the procedure was successful and the child has recovered. After discharge, the parents met Venkatram Reddy at his residence in Hanamkonda and expressed their gratitude.

Venkatram Reddy said the programme continues to support families unable to afford specialised paediatric cardiac treatment.