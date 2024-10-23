Six Illegal Under Construction Buildings in LB Nagar Zone Sealed

Hyderabad: A day after the new Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner K. Ilambarithi called for action against illegal constructions in the jurisdiction, officials from the corporation’s Hayathnagar circle in LB nagar zone sealed six multistoried buildings. According to them, the structures were raised without any permission and hence were unauthorized. Four of them were G+4 structures, while the remaining two were G+2. Two of the six under construction buildings were nearing completion.

The corporation also placed flex banners on each building that read ‘This premises is sealed U/S 461(A) of GHMC Act 1995.’

Among the six buildings that have been sealed, two are located in Sagar complex, two in BN Reddy complex and one each in Sripuram colony and Sachivalaya nagar.

“Similar drives will continue in our zone against illegal constructions,” said an official from the LB nagar zone.