Six held for SSC malpractice in Jukkal

Kamareddy: Wednesday’s mathematics exam saw a parent hire a water supplier to smuggle out the question paper, so that he could secure answers for his son. However, it landed up on social media, and the police arrested six persons including two digital media reporters. The incident took place at the ZPHS at Jukkal.

According to Kamareddy district superintendent of police M. Sharath Chandra, the accused were identified as a resident of Kantali Thanda (Jukkal mandal) who tried to help his son, a Jukkal resident who tried to help his brother, water supplier Syed Mubeen, Kamde Manoj, and digital media reporters Mehri Hanmandlu of Bichkunda and Koppula Gangadhar of Jukkal.

Investigations revealed that the Kantal Thanda resident planned the malpractice to assist his son during the mathematics exam. He gave a blank sheet to the water supplier Mubeen, asking him to discreetly pass it to his son inside the exam hall. The student wrote down five questions (serial numbers 13 to 17) on the paper and returned it.

The student was expecting a sheet with answers.

In a separate but related act, the Jukkal resident tried to help his brother, also appearing for the exam, by capturing question details on his mobile phone.

Both of them gave the paper to Kakde Manoj, a casual labourer in Jukkal gram panchayat office which is situated beside the school.

Manoj took a screenshot of the questions and shared it via WhatsApp with digital media reporter Hanmandlu and YouTube channel reporter Bhanu, who further forwarded it to one Gangadhar. Gangadhar created a video clip of the leaked questions and circulated it in a WhatsApp group.

Police have seized seven mobiles used in the crime and are searching for two more absconding accused and a minor boy.

The malpractice came to light when flying squad staff detected the leak and lodged a complaint with the police. SP Sharath Chandra confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and assured that all those involved will be brought to justice.

Kamareddy district educational officer Raju removed Jukkal ZPHS examination centre departmental officer, chief superintendent and a teacher for negligence.