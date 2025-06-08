Six Feared Drowned While Bathing in Medigadda Barrage Reservoir

Six persons went missing while bathing in the reservoir at Medigadda barrage in Mahadevpur mandal of Bhupalapally district on Saturday evening, and have reportedly drowned.According to sources, eight members of an extended family from Ambatipalli and Korlakunta villages had gone to Medigadda for a bath. They were accompanied by a middle-aged man, Patti Venkataswami, 45.The missing persons were identified as Patti Madhusudhan (18), Patti Shiva Manoj (15), Thogari Rakshith (13), and Karnala Sagar (16), all from Ambatipalli in Mahadevpur mandal, and Pandu (18) and Rahul (19) from Porlakunta in Mahamutharam mandal.Shiva and Patti Venkataswami of Ambatipalli managed to come out to safety. According to sources, Venkataswami had urged the others to exit the water, but the youths refused.It is reported that Madhusudhan and Shiva Manoj were the sons of Patti Venkataswami.Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Ashok Patti of Ambatipalli (Medigadda) said that water inflows in the Godavari at Medigadda had increased due to recent rains in the upstream areas. He noted that the water is flowing downstream as the gates of the Medigadda barrage remain open.Mahadevpur sub-inspector Pavan Kumar visited the site of the incident and started search operations to trace the missing youths. IT minister D. Sridhar Babu directed the Singareni rescue teams to assist in the search efforts.