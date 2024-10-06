Sita Jada Pulu Wildflower Floods Hyderabad Markets for Bathukamma

Hyderabad:As the Bathukamma festival reaches its peak, Telangana's vibrant markets are flooded with wildflowers, particularly the velvety red ‘Sita Jada’ flower. These bright, ornamental flowers, native to Telangana, play a crucial role in the floral decorations.

Priyanka Paspuleti, a Secunderabad resident, explained the cultural significance of these resilient flowers: "The flowers used in Bathukamma grow in tough conditions. This symbolises the resilience of the people of Telangana."

Recalling her family's traditions, Priyanka added, "My grandparents always emphasised the importance of Sita Jada Pulu and Tangadi flowers in Bathukamma. They used to collect them from open fields. These flowers are believed to naturally cleanse the water bodies when released after the festival."

Major flower markets, including Gudimalkapur, Monda Market, Phool Mandi in Jambagh, and the Old Flower Market in Osmangunj, see an influx of buyers and sellers during the festival. These markets handle up to 1 lakh kg of flowers during special occasions.

Wadakani Raju, a wholesaler at Old Flower Market in Osmangunj, explained the seasonal nature of Sita Jada Pulu. "These flowers are available only during Dasara and Diwali. Earlier, villagers would sell them as wildflowers near the markets, but now farmers are cultivating them due to the growing demand."

He added, "During this Dasara season, around 100 wholesalers are selling between 5,000 and 10,000 kg of flowers. Banti flowers are priced at `40 per kg, chamanti at `120, and Sita Jada Pulu around `100 per kg."

Afzal, another flower seller, noted that Sita Jada Pulu was predominantly grown in districts like Vikarabad and Warangal. "Farmers have recognised the demand and are now cultivating these flowers," he said.

Shabad Darshan, a farmer from Chevella, highlighted the economic benefits of growing Sita Jada Pulu. "There is good demand for these flowers. We planted them at the end of June, and by October, they are ready for harvest. The investment is low, and the risk is minimal," he explained.